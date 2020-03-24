|
Nunamaker, Eugene H.
Eugene H. Nunamaker, age 87, of Lakeview, OH, and a long-time resident of Hilliard, OH, died in London, OH on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born in Columbus, OH to the late John H. and Emma P. Nunamaker, Gene was a graduate of Hilliard High School, Class of 1950. He retired in 1992 from the Franklin County Engineer's Office after 20+ years of service where he served as a Supervisor. He was a life-time member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Hilliard Lodge #2236 where he served as the Lodge Administrator for many years until 1992. He was also a member of the Hilliard Optimist Club for many years. After his retirement, Gene moved to Lakeview, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his beloved wife Billie Maxine Nunamaker, his son Richard A. Nunamaker and daughters Jeanne Keeney and Norma Hammonds. Gene is survived by his sister, Emma Lou Roller; sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Linda Nunamaker and Jack and Dianne Nunamaker; his 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, and his many friends. Due to the current health crisis, Gene's family observed private services and burial was held at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. Please take a moment and share your favorite memory of Gene or send your condolences to the Nunamaker Family by visiting www.tiddfuneralservice.com. The Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722 assisted the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020