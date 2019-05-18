The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
414 E. North Broadway
Clintonville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Ossege
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene H. Ossege


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eugene H. Ossege Obituary
Ossege, Eugene H.
1943 - 2019
Eugene H. Ossege, age 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home. Veteran, U.S. Army, Vietnam War. Member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Survived by wife of 44 years, Jane; daughters, Jennifer Lopez of Wilmington; grandson, Manuel Reyes of San Francisco, CA; granddaughters, Sophia, Nadia, and Aaliyah Lopez, all of Wilmington; daughter, Jessica Ossege of Columbus; grand dogs, J.P. and Faith; and brother, Ronald F. (Carolyn) Ossege of New Carlisle. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 E. North Broadway, Clintonville. Private family inurnment. Father Matthew Hoover, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, contributions, may be made to OhioHealth Foundation, 180 East Broad Street, Floor 31 Columbus, OH 43215-3707. The family requests that Gene always be remembered with a smile and for his love of Frank Sinatra. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now