|
|
Ossege, Eugene H.
1943 - 2019
Eugene H. Ossege, age 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home. Veteran, U.S. Army, Vietnam War. Member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Survived by wife of 44 years, Jane; daughters, Jennifer Lopez of Wilmington; grandson, Manuel Reyes of San Francisco, CA; granddaughters, Sophia, Nadia, and Aaliyah Lopez, all of Wilmington; daughter, Jessica Ossege of Columbus; grand dogs, J.P. and Faith; and brother, Ronald F. (Carolyn) Ossege of New Carlisle. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 E. North Broadway, Clintonville. Private family inurnment. Father Matthew Hoover, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, contributions, may be made to OhioHealth Foundation, 180 East Broad Street, Floor 31 Columbus, OH 43215-3707. The family requests that Gene always be remembered with a smile and for his love of Frank Sinatra. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 19, 2019