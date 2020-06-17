Eugene Hack

Hack, Eugene
Eugene (Gene) Raymond Hack, was reunited with loved ones in Heaven on June 16, 2020 at Willowbrook at Delaware Run. Funeral services will be held at 3pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at Liberty Presbyterian Church, 7080 Olentangy River Rd, Delaware OH, 43015. In respect to COVID restrictions, guests planning to attend the service are required to wear a mask inside and practice social distancing habits while inside the church. For more information and extended obituary please visit, www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Eugene (Gene) Raymond Hack, was reunited with loved ones in Heaven on June 16, 2020 at Willowbrook at Delaware Run. Funeral services will be held at 3pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at Liberty Presbyterian Church, 7080 Olentangy River Rd, Delaware OH, 43015. In respect to COVID restrictions, guests planning to attend the service are required to wear a mask inside and practice social distancing habits while inside the church. For more information and extended obituary please visit, www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.