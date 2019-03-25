Home

Eugene Hadley

Eugene Hadley Obituary
Hadley, Eugene
Eugene Karl Hadley, age 93, of Columbus, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Attended Linworth Baptist Church. Gene was a US Navy Veteran WWII and Korea and served with the Navy Amphibious Unit as part of the Invasion of Iwo-Jima. Retired from and was Co-Owner of Bernard Electrical Supply. Member of Hilliard V.F.W. Post 4931, Hilliard American Legion Post 614 and also member of Point Man Ministries. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Sarah Hadley, sisters Phyllis and Betty. Survived by loving wife of 30 years, Sandi; children, Sarah Hadley, Timothy (Lauren) Hadley and Brian (Sarah) Michael; sister, Mary Prince of CA; grandson, Timmy; and step granddaughter, MacKenzie; numerous loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2-3 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where a celebration of life service will follow at 3 pm. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Central Ohio Hospice for their loving care given to Gene. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Foundation, PO BOX 600001, Columbus, OH 43272. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019
