Height, Eugene
1946 - 2019
Retired U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Eugene Frank Height Sr., age 72, of Columbus, Ohio. Sunrise April 26, 1946 – Sunset January 31, 2019. Former employee of CORT Furniture Rentals (Warehouse Manager), Peterman Transportation (School Bus Driver). Eugene Height Sr. was a strong hearted, loving, compassionate, and dedicated husband, father, and family man. Married for 54 years to his childhood sweetheart, best friend, soulmate, beloved wife Charline Height. He will be forever in our hearts and remain in our memories as the fun, loving, kind-spirited friend to everyone. His contagious smile will linger always. Preceded in death by mother Betty J. Payne, father Carl F. Height, special aunt Mattie M. Ramsey (Babe), son Eugene F. Height Jr., and brother Robert Payne. Survived by wife, Charline Height; daughter, Michelle D. Height; grandchildren, Eugene III, Chylee, Chyann, and Michael; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara J. Hunter and Vivian Watkins; brothers, Johnny Payne, Richard Payne, Oscar Payne, and William Payne; special cousin, Patricia Hope; special friends, Kenneth and Velta Cunningham, Georgye and Mondell Alexander; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. To respect Eugene's personal wishes no memorial services will be held. Online guestbook at www.cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019