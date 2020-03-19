|
|
Krajnak, Eugene
1935 - 2020
Eugene L. "Gene" Krajnak peacefully passed away March 14, 2020 at age 84. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he graduated from the Ohio State University, School of Dairy Tech., College of Agriculture. He retired from the Borden Dairy Division after 37 years of employment and was affectionately known in his marketing role as "Father of Elsie the Cow". Gene was a long-time member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Worthington, Ohio, where he founded the parish festival and served on many committees. Devoted husband to Donna. J. Mahanna Krajnak for 61 years. Loving father to Mike (Tish), Peter (Ann Croft), Kathy, Susie (Rob) Broehl. Proud grandfather of Joe, Renee, Daniel, Tom, Ben, Christine (Tyler Moore) and Jacob. He was fondly known by his neighbors as the "Mayor" of Haymore Ave. In addition to gardening, his life-long hobby of model railroading highlighted his creative skills as he created over 1,000 custom crafted buildings for his HO scale model railroad layout. Due to current concerns about social distancing, the family previously held a private funeral service. The family will invite the public to celebrate Gene's life later this summer with a festive party (including ice cream!). In honor of Gene, contributions may be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Society at St. Michael Church, Worthington, Ohio or to a church of your choice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020