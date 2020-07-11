1/1
Eugene L. Martin
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Martin, Eugene L.
1932 - 2020
Eugene L. Martin, age 87 of Westerville, OH, went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born August 12, 1932 in Lancaster, OH to the late James E. Martin, and Edna (Jones) Carson. Left to cherish Gene's memory are his children: David (Melissa) Martin of Galena, OH, and Linda (Michael) Nelson of Westerville, OH; grandchildren: Victoria E. Martin, David (Samantha) Martin, Joseph (Leah) McDonnell, Tim (Shayla) McDonnell, Mathew Dishmon, Michelle Nelson, and Katherine Piper; 10 wonderful great-grandchildren, 3 of whom lived with him for several years; brother, Paul G. Martin; several nieces and nephews, and a very special cousin, Betty Krienke and Roger Carson. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death his sister, Janice Cain of Delaware. Gene was a 1950 graduate of Harlem Township High School, where he was a member of the honor society. He went on to earn a graduate certificate from the American Institute of Banking. Gene retired from Huntington National Bank after 38 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed traveling the country, as well as attending the Harlem Township Boys Breakfast Club. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Devore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N SR 61, Sunbury, OH. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00 am, with Pastor Michael Harding officiating. Donations in Gene's memory can be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital. To share a fond memory, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Homes, DeVore Chapel
JUL
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Homes, DeVore Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, DeVore Chapel
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
