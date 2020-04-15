|
Linowski, Fr. Eugene
1930 - 2020
On Bright Monday, April 13, shortly after midnight, at the age of nearly 90, the Very Rev. Eugene Raymond Linowski, a priest of the Eparchy of Parma and long-term pastor of St. John the Chrysostom Parish in Columbus, OH passed away at Ganzhorn Suites in Powell, OH. Fr. Eugene was a bi-ritual Priest of the Roman rite (Franciscan) and a Priest of the Byzantine rite. Born in Cleveland Ohio, 4-25-1930 to Stanislaw and Maryanna. Attended South High School in Cleveland and St. Bonaventure Minor Seminary and High School in Wisconsin, and received a bachelor of arts degree in Philosophy from St. Francis College in Burlington, WI. Father Linowski attended Christ the King Seminary in West Chicago, IL, and was ordained on June 1, 1957, and went to the Philippines as a missionary for 4 years. When he returned, he joined the Byzantine rite. Chaplain for Marymount Hospital in Cleveland. Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus and chaplain. He was incardinated to the Eparchy of Parma in 1976 and became the First Rector to St. Mary Church in Van Nuys, CA. His last assignment was at St. John Chrysostom Parish in Columbus and St. Barbara Parish in Dayton. He retired from active ministry in 2003. He was a Priest for 62 years, 11 months, and 13 days serving in Phillipines; Pittsburgh; Canton, MA; Cleveland; Orchard Lake, MI; Los Angeles; and Columbus. Preceded in death by his sister Mrs. Jeanette Stieber and brothers Stanley and Chester Linowski. Survived nephew Fred Kowalski and other cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the current conditions, The Office of Christian Burial, according to the Byzantine Rite, will consist of a Parastas during Bright Week, and the Divine Funeral Liturgy. These services will take place at St. John Chrysostom Byzantine Catholic Church 5858 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43231. Attendance is restricted because of the virus. Interment Holy Spirit Cemetery in Parma, OH.
Please take the time to pray for the soul of this holy Priest who for nearly 63 years labored for God's glory and for the salvation of our souls! Arrangements by Schoedinger Northwest Chapel. Contributions may be made to St. John's Chrysostom Church in his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020