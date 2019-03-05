Home

Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Grove City United Methodist Church
2684 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH
Eugene P. Cline, age 76, of New Albany, Ohio, formerly of Grove City, Ohio, passed away March 3, 2019 at Wesley Woods. He was born September 15, 1942 to the late Mearl and Helen Cline. He was a graduate of The Ohio State University. He retired with the rank of Commander from the US Navy, and also retired as a purchasing agent for Mettler-Toledo. Eugene was a member of Grove City United Methodist Church where he volunteered for the food pantry and served as an usher. Eugene was preceded in death by his brother Larry Cline. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; sons, Stephen and Shawn Cline; step daughters, Marianne (Mike) Beesler and Beth Shaheen; grandchildren, Ryan and Victoria Cline; step grandchildren, Nicholas Fowle, Kurt and Karen Abfall and Adam and Amber Shaheen; great granddaughter, Joclyn Fowle. Friends may visit Thursday from 4-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio. Funeral service will be held Friday 11 AM at Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio. Rev. Dr. Tom Wilson officiating. Interment Maple Wood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The or The Grove City Food Pantry in his memory. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019
