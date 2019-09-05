|
Sherman, Eugene Ray "Gene"
1945 - 2019
Eugene Ray "Gene" Sherman, 74, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Pataskala and Reynoldsburg. Gene graduated from Watkins Memorial High School with the Class of 1963, graduated from Morehead State University, and received his Master's Degree and Superintendent's Certificate from Xavier University. He was an Eagle Scout, Mason, Teacher, Football and Wrestling Coach, Athletic Director, Assistant High School Principal, Assistant Superintendent and a Superintendent. Gene was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Edith (Wingeier) Sherman. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynn (Shrigley) Sherman. He is also survived by his children, Brandon (Jennifer), Kaci (Randy) Nungesser, Jeremy (Pam); six grandsons, Graham, Parker, Zachary, Luke, Colton and Lincoln; his sister, Rachel (Sherman) Delmore; his sister-in-law, Claudia (Doug) White; and niece, Brittany White. A Celebration of Gene's life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 pm at Centenary United Methodist Church, 102 E. Broadway, Granville, Ohio 43023. In lieu of flowers, please email your favorite memory of Gene to [email protected] Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019