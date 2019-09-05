Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
102 E. Broadway
Granville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Sherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Ray "Gene" Sherman


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Ray "Gene" Sherman Obituary
Sherman, Eugene Ray "Gene"
1945 - 2019
Eugene Ray "Gene" Sherman, 74, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Pataskala and Reynoldsburg. Gene graduated from Watkins Memorial High School with the Class of 1963, graduated from Morehead State University, and received his Master's Degree and Superintendent's Certificate from Xavier University. He was an Eagle Scout, Mason, Teacher, Football and Wrestling Coach, Athletic Director, Assistant High School Principal, Assistant Superintendent and a Superintendent. Gene was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Edith (Wingeier) Sherman. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynn (Shrigley) Sherman. He is also survived by his children, Brandon (Jennifer), Kaci (Randy) Nungesser, Jeremy (Pam); six grandsons, Graham, Parker, Zachary, Luke, Colton and Lincoln; his sister, Rachel (Sherman) Delmore; his sister-in-law, Claudia (Doug) White; and niece, Brittany White. A Celebration of Gene's life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 pm at Centenary United Methodist Church, 102 E. Broadway, Granville, Ohio 43023. In lieu of flowers, please email your favorite memory of Gene to [email protected] Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now