|
|
Shafer, Eugene
Eugene Michael Shafer, 67, of Centerburg, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the O.S.U. Medical Center, Columbus. He is survived by his wife, Judy Ball Shafer of Centerburg; and a daughter, Alicia (Miguel) Pichardo of Centerburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, Glouster with Fr. Don Horak officiating. A committal service will take place on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Etna. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. with a vigil being held at 7:30. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 25, 2019