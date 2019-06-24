Home

Eugene Shafer Obituary
Shafer, Eugene
Eugene Michael Shafer, 67, of Centerburg, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the O.S.U. Medical Center, Columbus. He is survived by his wife, Judy Ball Shafer of Centerburg; and a daughter, Alicia (Miguel) Pichardo of Centerburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, Glouster with Fr. Don Horak officiating. A committal service will take place on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Etna. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. with a vigil being held at 7:30. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 25, 2019
