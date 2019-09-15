The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Kingwood Memorial Park
Resources
1929 - 2019
Eugene Smrekar Obituary
Smrekar, Eugene
1929 - 2019
Eugene F. Smrekar, age 90, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born to the late Joseph E. and Jessie (nee Killoren) Smrekar in Superior, WI. In addition to his parents, Eugene is preceded in death by his sister, Jarene, and grandson, Jack Smrekar. Graduated from Superior Central High School in 1947. Eugene served 4 years with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War conflict. Employed for 27 years with Jack Frost Excavating Co., 6 years for Ohio Stabilization Co., and retired after 17 years with Henderson Trucking Co. in September 2006. Member of Beechwold Christian Church since 1956. Eugene is survived by wife, Ivadell Smrekar, married on November 24, 1954; son, Blaine (Suzanne) Smrekar; daughter, Jeannie (Douglas) Cochran; grandchildren, Jeffrey Smrekar, Joseph (Courtney) Smrekar, Jessie Smrekar, Rachel (Michael) Dixon, Alexis (Luke) Fout, Isabelle, David, Faith, and Miriam Cochran; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Ellie, Kimora, Alakai; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Pastor Patrick Mauger officiating. Interment to immediately follow in procession at Kingwood Memorial Park. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 16, 2019
