Eugene Veal
1950 - 2020
Eugene Franklin Veal, age 70. Sunrise August 17, 1950 and Sunset October 9, 2020. Private Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at New Life Tabernacle Ministries, 5585 Summit Rd. Ticket, Mask and Social Distancing are required. A special thanks to Mt. Carmel East and Pataskala Oaks Care Center for their care of Eugene. interment at Glen Rest. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the Veal Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 AM
New Life Tabernacle Ministries
NOV
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
New Life Tabernacle Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
