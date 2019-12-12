|
|
Wiley, Eugene
1932 - 2019
Eugene Franklin Wiley, age 86, of Columbus, passed away peacefully from this life on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born Thursday, December 22, 1932, in Whitehouse, Kentucky. He graduated from Salyersville (KY) High School as a member of the Class of 1952 where he was a member of the basketball team. He enlisted in the United States Air Force, in 1951 prior to graduation, and served in Korea during the Korean War before being honorably discharged in 1955 as a Tech Sergeant. He retired from both Boyertown Casket Company and the Columbus Police Department radio room. Eugene was a faithful and devout Christian who was an Elder at Southwood Church of Christ until its closure and then attended the Benfield Christian Church as long as he was able. He was a huge fan of the University of Kentucky sports teams as well as a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds. Survived by his wife of 65 years of marriage, Evelyn (Martin) Wiley; son, Gene Keith Wiley of Columbus; son, Craig Michael and daughter-in-law, Lara (Ellis) Wiley of Galloway; daughter, Lori Jan and son-in-law, Bryan A. Humphrey of Heath; daughter, Beth Suzanne and son-in-law, Richard Romonosky of Columbus. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Sara (Alan) Moore, Allison (James) Arney, Jennifer Wiley, Ashton Wiley, Zachary (Anthony) Humphrey, Chelsea (Jameson) Keener, Camille Humphrey, Rachel Romonosky, and Rebeka Romonosky; as well as great-grandchildren, Campbell Moore, Kendall Moore, Carter Arney and Maximillian Arney. His beloved siblings remaining are sister, Madeline (James) Craft of Michigan; brother, Bobby Ralph (Betty) Wiley of Georgia; sister, Shirley (Billy) Shuman of Georgia; brother, Burns (Janet) Wiley of Ohio; sister-in-law, Velma (Owens) Wiley of Michigan. He was preceded onto Glory by his parents Frank (1982) and Susie (Whitaker 1974) Wiley of River, KY., and brother Glenn Wiley (2004) of Manchester, Michigan, in-laws Lee (1967) and Sara (Arnett 1982) Martin. He was a Christian, husband, veteran, father, grandfather, great-grandfather. He has fought the good fight, he has finished the race, he kept the faith. Well done good and faithful servant, enter thou into the joy of the Lord. Family will receive friends Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1-3p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207, where service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. Pastor Steve Sherrod officiating. Interment with military honors to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to Benfield Christian Church, 146 Benfield Ave., Columbus, OH 43207. To sign and view Eugene's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019