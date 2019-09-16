|
Williams, Eugene
1936 - 2019
Eugene Williams, age 83. Sunrise July 23, 1936 and Sunset September 14, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral 9:30am Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Rehoboth Temple, 1111 E. Long Street. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The WILLIAMS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019