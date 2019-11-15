|
|
Coleman, Eula D.
1934 - 2019
Eula D. Coleman, affectionately known as Nana, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Echo Manor in Pickerington. She was born on September 12, 1934 in Brinkman, OK to the late Robert L. Dutton, Sr. and Lettie Mae (Williams) Dutton. Eula graduated as valedictorian from Baylor University in 1956 and earned her Master's degree from The Ohio State University. She was a retired teacher with Columbus Public Schools. Eula was an active member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church where she served in various ministries including Mary's Circle. She was very creative and crafty. Eula enjoyed taking pictures and making scrapbooks for her family. She loved gardening, reading, and traveling. Her kind, caring, and compassionate spirit will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents, Eula was preceded in death by her husband Owen Coleman, brothers Robert L. Dutton, Jr. and William "Bill" Dutton, grandson Tyler Standridge. She is survived by her sister, DeLois "Dee" Livesay; children, Kay Kress, Brent Standridge, and Sheri Buckley; grandchildren, Scott Standridge, Zachary Buckley, and Danielle Kress; great-grandchildren, Caleb Standridge, Kira Buckley, Milo Standridge, and Mae Standridge. Family will receive friends 10-11 am Monday, November 18, 2019 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where the celebration of life will begin at 11 am. Private interment to follow at Kingwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 540 Officenter Pl., #100, Columbus, OH 43230 or to Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church Pastor's Discretionary Fund, 1636 Graham Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send condolences or to share a favorite memory of Eula.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2019