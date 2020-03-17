|
Patrick, Eulah "Faye"
1939 - 2020
Eulah "Faye" Castle Patrick, age 80, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully under hospice care on March 17, 2020. Faye was born on November 16, 1939 in Nippa, KY. Faye loved spending time with her family and grandkids, square dancing, bowling, crocheting, and going to casinos. She is retired from The Limited Inc. She was preceded in death by parents Davey and Katie Castle, brothers Ruby and Odis, sisters Dorcie Mae and Betty. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Alvie; daughter, Teresa Williams; sons, Robert (Beth) Patrick and Terry (Kim) Patrick; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Jannie (Raymond) Draghi, Davey Ray (Ruth Ann) Castle, Joy (Dick) Reeser, Eugene (Jeannie) Castle; many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Friends may call at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL, 3393 Broadway, Grove City on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5-8pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10am. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020