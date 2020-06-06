Crego, Eva
Eva Perry Crego, age 91, passed away June 4, 2020, at StoryPoint Assisted Living. She was born September 8, 1928 to the late Luther and Carolyn Perry in McArthur, Ohio. She was the youngest of 11 children. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years Alph. She is survived by her daughter Connie Trytek and her son-in-law Jim. She was also loved by Carolyn Battles, the dearest friend of Connie. She considered Carolyn an adopted daughter. Eve worked as a secretary in several departments at The Ohio State University for many years. Eve loved to travel throughout the continental US and Canada with Alph in their RV. They were able to visit all of the states and most of Canada. They helped to organize the local Holiday Rambler RV club called the HOOTS in 1965 and were members for many years. Special thanks to StoryPoint Grove City staff for the wonderful care and love they gave to her. Also special thanks to Capital City Hospice for their special care these last few months. Due to Covid-19 there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at Concord Cemetery on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.