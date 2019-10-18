|
Drake, Eva
1935 - 2019
Eva Drake, 83, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Eva was an avid gardner who loved to drink a beer on her patio, enjoying her garden and the outdoors. She was preceded in death by her husband John William Drake. Eva is survived by her daughters, Lorida (Jeffrey) Kanuth and Andrea (Derek) Wagener; grandchildren, Mark, Mandy and Scott Kanuth, Katherina, Jonathan and Abigail Wagener; great-grandchildren, Dillion, Nathan and Bre; and brother, Josef Hanfthaler of Germany. Family will receive friends 10-11 am Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg. Graveside service following at noon at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester. Messages may be sent to Eva's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019