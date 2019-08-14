|
Jarrell, Eva
1943 - 2019
Eva Jarrell, age 76, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. Attended East Columbus Community Church. Survived by husband of 55 years, John; son, John Jr. (Karen) Jarrell; daughter, Hope (Douglas) Gallant; grandchildren, Khrista and Joshua Jarrell, Skylor Gallant; great grandchildren, Blake and Kharissa. Visitation will be Friday, August 16 from 4-8 pm at the East Columbus Community Church, 6926 Tussing Rd., Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068, where the funeral service will be Saturday 12:30 pm. Reverend Cheryl Isaacs will officiate. Interment Asbury Cemetery. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019