Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
East Columbus Community Church
6926 Tussing Rd.
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
East Columbus Community Church
6926 Tussing Rd.
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Jarrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Jarrell


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva Jarrell Obituary
Jarrell, Eva
1943 - 2019
Eva Jarrell, age 76, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. Attended East Columbus Community Church. Survived by husband of 55 years, John; son, John Jr. (Karen) Jarrell; daughter, Hope (Douglas) Gallant; grandchildren, Khrista and Joshua Jarrell, Skylor Gallant; great grandchildren, Blake and Kharissa. Visitation will be Friday, August 16 from 4-8 pm at the East Columbus Community Church, 6926 Tussing Rd., Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068, where the funeral service will be Saturday 12:30 pm. Reverend Cheryl Isaacs will officiate. Interment Asbury Cemetery. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.