|
|
Moore, Eva
1933 - 2020
Eva E. Moore, age 87, of Columbus, passed away March 14, 2020. Lifelong member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Preceded in death by husband Loren Moore, parents Jacob and Lillian Weber. Survived by sons, Jeffrey (Ruth) Moore and Kevin (Linda) Moore; brother, Richard Weber; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4-7p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., where service will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10 a.m., with Pastor Alan Hicks officiating. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To sign and view Eva's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020