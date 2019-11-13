|
Speaks, Eva
1957 - 2019
Eva M. Speaks, age 62, of Westerville, OH, passed away peacefully November 11, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 11, 1957 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Robert and Dolores Lasky. Eva retired early from the Industrial Commission for the State of Ohio. Eva was an avid gardener, a cat lover, loved antiquing, and was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. She is survived by her beloved husband, Jeff Speaks of Westerville; brother, Robert (Rebecca) Lasky of Pataskala, OH; and sister, Kathy (John) Brown of Mosinee, WI; nephew, Myron Stewart; and niece, Miriam (Steve) Leland of Columbus, OH; father in-law and mother in-law, Hank and Helen Speaks, Newark, OH.; and brothers-in-law, Tom and Greg Speaks. A special thanks to the nurses from Hospice of Central Ohio. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St Paul The Apostle Catholic Church, 313 North State Street, Westerville, Ohio. Fr. Paul Brandimarti Celebrant. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, www.HospiceofCentralOhio.org, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd, Newark, OH 43055. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019