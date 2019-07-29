Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
Eva Stanley


1942 - 2019
Eva Stanley Obituary
Stanley, Eva
1942 - 2019
Eva Eileen Stanley, age 76, Friday, July 26, 2019 Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Preceded in death by husband of 54 years, Franklin D. Stanley, daughter Michele Ann Stanley, son Franklin Leo Stanley. Survived by son, Michael Lee Stanley; grandchildren, Justin D. Stanley, Madison E. Stanley, Morgan M. Stanley, Devin M. Stanley, Alaina L. Stanley; sister, Violet Sharrer; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday 6-8 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be held Friday 1PM. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 30, 2019
