Polock, Evamae Miller

1925 - 2019

Evamae Miller Polock, of Columbus, went home to be with her Heavenly Father, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 94. Evamae is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Joseph Anthony, son Leland, parents Charles and Helen Miller and brother Charles Miller. She is survived by her children, Douglas (Karen), Jeffrey and Jill (Hugh) Kerins; grandchildren, Helen (Scott) Stricklin, Hugh (Claudia), Peter and Mary; great grandchildren, Gianni and Serena; and nieces and nephews. A graduate of Central High School. She was a member of Karl Road Baptist Church for 80 years while serving on the deaconess board several times. She belonged to the Fidelity Class, serving as secretary, and then moved to the Outreach Class. She was a volunteer for Special Olympics for many years and worked as a volunteer and retired from ARC industry. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed reading, crafts, watching sporting events of her grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 2-5pm on Sunday at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Road, where her Funeral Service will be held at 11am Monday, April 15, 2019. Reverend R. Breusch officiating. Graveside Service and Interment 1:30pm Monday at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Karl Road Baptist Church Bereavement Fund, 5750 Karl Rd, Columbus, OH 43229 in her memory.