Evangelos "Angelo" Gesouras
1936 - 2020
Gesouras, Evangelos "Angelo"
1936 - 2020
Evangelos "Angelo" George Gesouras, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on July 8, 2020. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Constantine and Demetrios. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sandra (Morgan) Gesouras, son, William (Bill) Gesouras, sister, Anna Fragoyianni , brother, Pete (Maria) Gesouras, brother-in-law, John (Terry) Morgan, sisters-in-law, Georgia Gesouras and Maria Gesouras, and many nieces and nephews. Angelo was born on March 2, 1936 in Lianou, Greece to George and Athanasia Gesouras. He immigrated to the United States in 1956. Angelo was the proud founder and owner of Angelo's Caulking and Sealant since 1984. He was active in many groups at the Greek Cathedral such as Big Brothers, AHEPA, Pan-Arcadians and he enjoyed volunteering at the Greek festival every year. His expertise at dancing the Tsamiko at weddings and baptisms was legendary. Angelo's family, friends and his Greek Orthodox faith were of the utmost importance to him. He touched many lives with his kindness and generosity. Angelo will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Visitation for Angelo will be Friday, July 17 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215 from 9 am until the time of funeral service at 11:00 am. The service will be officiated by Reverend Father Demetrios Gardikes, Reverend Christopher Zaferes and Reverend Father John Stavropoulos. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Angelo's name be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Visit WWW.ORWOODYARD.COM to send condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
