|
|
Moss-Miller, Eve A.
1942 - 2020
Evalynn Ann Moss, age 77, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born on November 30, 1942 in Revere, Massachusetts. In her mid-twenties Eve moved to Ohio, where she lived the rest of her life. She was an accomplished floral designer for 52 years. Later in her life, she enjoyed making beautiful floral arrangements for neighborhood churches. Throughout her life, she owned and managed several businesses. Eve loved spending time with family and her grandchildren, traveling, and the Florida sunshine. Springtime was her favorite season, because that is when all of the flowers would bloom and everything came to life. Eve was preceded in death by her parents Americo and Pauline Galardi. She will be greatly missed by her stepmother, Mary Viv Galardi; husband, Myke Miller; children, Ronda (Joseph) Carver, Ronald (Collene) Coelho of Harrod, Ohio, Eve Ann (Timothy) Harold, Chandra (Dwayne) Riccio of Sarasota, Florida, Bianca (Craig) Conie and Billy (Danielle) Metzger of Sarasota, Florida; grandchildren, Cindi Evans, Emily Rauschenbach, Lydia and Rachel Coelho, Amanda Hartman, Stephen Johnson, Alyssa Riccio, Michael Bruno Conie, Anissa, Jacob, Brooklyn and Bronson Metzger; great grandchild, Cori Morgan; brother, Richard (Pauline) Galardi of The Villages, Florida; step-sisters, Pamela Lieser of Wellington, Florida and Jennifer Drozd of Royal Palm Beach Florida; mothers of grandchildren, Betsy McCollum, Shelly Metzger and Angela Smith; and beloved dog, Frankie. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Friday, January 31, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, February 1, 2020, Saint Brendan The Navigator Catholic Church, 4475 Dublin Road, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent Family Center, 1490 E Main Street, Columbus, Ohio 43205. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020