Dixon, Evelee
1927 - 2019
Evelee C. Dixon, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, passed away on October 15, 2019 at the age of 92 surrounded by three generations of her family. Evelee was born on March 7, 1927 in Hindman, Kentucky to John and Lola Click, and was the sister to Maxine Olson. She spent her childhood helping her mother and father on their farm. She graduated from Hindman High School in 1945 and then attended Pikeville College where she earned a degree in business. While working at the Kentucky and West Virginia Power Plant in Pikeville, she met Eugene K. Dixon and they married on May 6, 1949. Evelee and Eugene moved to Columbus in 1952 where they lived for over 60 years in the home that Eugene built for them. She retired from Lennox Furnace Company in 1991 after 27 years of employment. Evelee and Eugene were faithful members of the North Columbus Baptist Church since 1997. Evelee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was selfless, caring, and cherished by everyone who knew her. She found no greater joy than spending time with family, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Evelee was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, parents, sister, and in-laws. She is survived by her children, David (Kristi) Dixon and Crystal Binns; grandchildren, Brittany Parker and Mackenzie Dixon; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Parker and Davon Ransom; nephew, Randy Olson; and niece, Brenda Muglia. Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road in Columbus, Ohio. Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M., with funeral services at 10:30 A.M., and graveside services immediately following at Union Cemetery of Columbus, Ohio. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019