Evelyn Clark


1928 - 2020
Evelyn Clark Obituary
Clark, Evelyn
Evelyn Hardin Clark, 92, of UA, OH, passed away on April 14, 2020 from natural causes. Evelyn was born to parents Cryder and Mary Hardin on March 30, 1928 in Delaware, OH. Evelyn attended OSU and worked as a teacher's aide at Edison Elementary School and prepared taxes. She was married to Hubert M. Clark for 62 years and they had three daughters. Evelyn enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and she was an avid bridge player. She was in numerous bridge groups and also played duplicate bridge. Evelyn formed many friendships in the Grandview Civic Welfare Club (past president), Grandview Garden Club, Boulevard Presbyterian Church Womens Gathering and Naomi Circle, NorWest Womens Club, Norview CCL, Culture Vultures Book Club for over 50 years, and was a Girl Scout leader and Sunday School teacher. She was in bowling leagues, and played tennis and golf. Evelyn was devoted to her daughters, 8 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. The family cherishes our memories of vacations at the Outer Banks together, travel vacations in the United States, and the fun, energetic spunk that Evelyn always added to any occasion! We loved her dearly and she will be greatly missed. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, parents, in-laws Hubert and Elizabeth Clark, sister-in-law Alice (Norman) Distelhorst, sisters and brothers Ralph (Emma) Hardin, Marvin (Marcia) Hardin, Virginia (Gerald) Augenstein, Margaret (Morris) Taylor, Kenneth (Louise, Opal) Hardin, Edward (Betty) Hardin and Dorothy (Howard) Pinney. Evelyn is survived by daughters, Connie (Mike) Mann, Shelley (Matt) Lovegrove, and Carol (Dave) Carothers; grandchildren, Jeff (Jessica) Mann, Krista (Lucas) Mann-Theys, Phil (Julie) Lovegrove, Todd (Annie) Lovegrove, Ericca (Nick) Lovegrove Hewlett, Justin Carothers, Brad (Katie) Carothers, and Nicole Carothers; great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations may be made to Boulevard Presbyterian Church at blvdchurch.org or a cancer organization of your choice. Arrangements by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Online guestbook at
cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020
