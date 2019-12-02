Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
New Day Church of The Living God,
487 N. Champion Ave.
Evelyn Cooper


1930 - 2019
Evelyn Cooper Obituary
Cooper, Evelyn
1930 - 2019
Evelyn C Cooper, age 88. Sunrise December 9, 1930 and Sunset November 27, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at New Day Church of The Living God, 487 N. Champion Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The COOPER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019
