Dalessandri, Evelyn
1939 - 2020
Evelyn Dalessandri, 80, of Lancaster, passed away on November 7, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1939 in Argentina to Charles and Margaret (Welzer) Stanley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Paul Dalessandri. Evelyn is survived by her children, Michael (Dawn) Dalessandri, James Dalessandri and Christina Dalessandri; grandchildren, Heather (Kaleb) Dalessandri-Watkins, Natalie, Michaela, Clayton and Madalyn Dalesandri and Erica and Rachel Vaughn; great grandchildren, Teagan Andrews and Joseph Joyner; and by brother, Charles Foot. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 7pm at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7pm. Please follow Covid 19 restrictions when attending. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
.