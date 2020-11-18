Flewellen, Evelyn Diane
Evelyn Diane Flewellen, age 68, transitioned on November 13, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Ave. A.M.E. Church, 1127 Mt. Vernon Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43203, where friends may call 10-11am. Private funeral service at 11 a.m. To read the complete obituary along with other condolences and send flowers to the Flewellen family visit whitesfh867.com
. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com