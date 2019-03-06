Home

Evelyn E. Elkins


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn E. Elkins Obituary
Elkins, Evelyn E.
1926 - 2019
Evelyn Eileen Elkins, age 93, formerly from McConnelsville, Ohio, died peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019 in Marengo, Ill. Evelyn has left behind four loving children, Debbie (husband, Roger), James, Billie (wife, Holly), Bobbie (husband, Edward); nine grand and 11 great grandchildren; her brothers, Kenneth (Sally), Douglas (Doris); sister, Diana (Bill); sisters-In-law, Sandra, Patty. Please join us celebrating her life Saturday morning 10 AM, March 9, 2019 at THE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 220 S. State St., Westerville, Oh., where friends may call one hour prior to services. Interment Pataskala Cemetery. Military honors will be held for her husband Bill Elkins following her services at the Funeral Home. For Complete obit and to share a remembrances go to www.Hillfuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019
