Mills, Evelyn E,
1925 - 2020
Evelyn E. (Smith) Mills, 94, passed away June 6 at Dublin Retirement Village. She was born in Oxford Township, Ohio on July 4, 1925. Evelyn attended Sandusky schools and graduated from nursing school in 1947. She married the late Clyde P. Mills in 1950. Surviving are sons, Mark (Paula) of Dublin and Richard of Columbus; grandchildren Alexa and Alec Mills. Funeral services will be June 15 in Milan, Ohio. To view the complete obituary and make condolences visit grofffuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.