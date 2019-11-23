|
|
Foeller, Evelyn
1923 - 2019
Evelyn Weis Foeller was reunited with her spouse of 77 years, George Foeller, on Friday, November 22, 2019, with her family at her side. Evie was born in Columbus on May 31, 1923, to the late James and Mary Anne Weis. She graduated from North High School and married her soul mate on June 20, 1942. They lived a very full life, enjoying square dancing, bowling, golfing and traveling with friends and family. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by husband George, their son Jimmy, her brothers Carl, Nick, Jim, Jerry and Paul and sisters Tony Perkins and Vera Smith. She is survived by daughters Sue Savage (Bob), Patti Clager (Frank), Linda Sivinski (Doug), Joanie Davenport (Gary), and Peggy Pardi (Mark), 20 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren, as well as her best friend and sister, Barbara Kaiser, along with many nieces and nephews. The family is so grateful for the loving and compassionate care over the years from Visiting Angels and Senior Matters, and her final days under the care of Capital City Hospice at Sunrise of Dublin. The family will receive family and friends from 3-7 pm on Sunday, November 24 at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road. Mass of Christian burial will be held at the Chapel at Resurrection Cemetery at 1 p.m., on Monday, November 25, celebrated by Fr. Thomas Petry. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Anthony Church, 1300 Urban Drive, Columbus, Ohio, 43229, or the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019