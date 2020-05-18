George Bidlack, Evelyn
Evelyn Gene George Bidlack, 96, of Gahanna, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, May 17 at her home. She was retired from Macy's in Columbus and was employed at Curtis-Wright during WWII. Graveside services will be held 2 pm Thursday at Oakdale Cemetery, Marysville. Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, is handling the arrangements. To express a condolence, or for a full obituary please visit www.ingramfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 20, 2020.