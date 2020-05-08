Evelyn Gibbs
1930 - 2020
Gibbs, Evelyn
Evelyn Rose Gibbs, born August 9, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio and passed away peacefully to her heavenly reward May 2, 2020 of natural causes. Evelyn was married to the love of her life Clarence H. Gibbs for over 25 years before his passing. Evelyn is survived by Hugh W. Gibbs, son; Donna Gibbs, former daughter-in-law; Rachel (Rick) Massa, granddaughter; Hugh L. (Jennifer) Gibbs, grandson; Dona Gibbs, granddaughter; Mia and Donnie Massa, great grandchildren; Elnora Wade and Catherine Chisolm, sisters; Dr. Roger and Louise Williams, brother and sister-in-law; Ruth Ann Gibbs, sister-in-law; many nieces, nephews and their spouses. Preceded in death by her parents Annie and Roosevelt Green, Sr., her husband Clarence H. Gibbs, brothers Roosevelt Jr., Sherman Sr., Carl Sr., sisters Dorothy, Anna, brothers-in-law Jack Sr., Ronald Sr., Robert, Abraham, sisters-in-law Josephine and Shirley. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to a Veterans organization or charity of your choice. A private ceremony will be held with arrangements entrusted to MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio. To view complete obituary and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
