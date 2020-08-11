Harris, Evelyn
1918 - 2020
Evelyn L. Harris, 102, died peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Evelyn was born in Columbus on June 15, 1918, to the late Ethel and Willie Watkins. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Isaac D. Harris, sisters Willie Kelly, Opal Leftwich, twin sister Mevelyn Cook, brother Isaac D. Harris Jr. Evelyn attended Pilgrim Elementary School, Champion Middle School, and Columbus East High School. Later she married Isaac D. Harris (who later in life obtained an astronautical/aeronautical engineering degree from OSU), and together they had five children, Isaac D. Harris Jr., Midge E. Horton, Freya J. Jones, Marilyn M. Miller, and Craig L. Harris. Included in the later generations were eighteen grandchildren, thirty-three great grandchildren, sixteen great-great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. Evelyn was devoted to raising her five children and instill in them the necessary values to function respectfully in the world: ethically, morally, decently and with humility. She was a strict disciplinarian - her children had to be well-behaved, respectful, sensitive to others, and have the knowledge of and love for God and was never afraid to use the "rod". She often said that "one day she would have to give an account to her Maker for the job she did in rearing her children". As a result of her and Isaac's legacy of seventy-two children, of the twenty four college-aged children, sixteen obtained college degrees, with six obtaining Masters degrees and one PhD. Evelyn was baptized at the Church of Christ and was heavily involved in the Grace Apostolic Church throughout her lifetime. Because of her commitment to the Lord's guidance, He blessed her tremendously. Evelyn felt she was blessed to have lived long enough to see generations of her children grow and prosper in the knowledge of Jesus Christ. Then asked by one of her grandchildren what her calling was, she commented: "to help encourage my family and teach them to do right". Evelyn was also an individual whom God placed a special sensitivity for others. God had gifted her with an interest in the circumstances of the lives of the under privileged, not only in this country but worldwide. Understanding that there was a need to meet in this world, Evelyn believed in and practiced charitable giving. Services will be held at Grace Apostolic Church, 1743 Lakeview Avenue, Columbus, Ohio. Viewing from 11am-1pm, with funeral services from 1-2pm and interment immediately following at Eastlawn Cemetery. Face masks will be required and social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH. To view full obituary please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com