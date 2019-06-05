The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Evelyn Joyce Perkins


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Evelyn Joyce Perkins Obituary
Perkins, Evelyn Joyce
1931 - 2019
Evelyn Joyce (Olcott) Perkins was born October 23, 1931 in Norwalk, Ohio and passed away peacefully at Insignia of Towne Lake in Woodstock, Georgia on June 2, 2019. She was the daughter of Lewis T. and Edna D. Olcott. Evelyn graduated from The University of Toledo and was an RN for many years. Later in life her hobbies included cake decorating and traveling to Disney World with her husband, Otho E. Perkins, who passed away in 2012. She was also preceded in death by her son Michael Perkins and her brothers Dean Olcott and Dale Olcott. Her favorite pastime was visiting with family. She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Perkins-Loe and Nancy Swanagan; ten grandchildren, Brian (Diana) Swanagan, Nathan Perkins, Jennifer (Ross) Larsen, Erin (Michael) Fennell, Christina (AJ) Blizzard, David (Sadie) Swanagan, Ryan (Ashley) Loe, Kevin (Bre) Swanagan, Nicholas Loe and Amanda Loe; and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 12-1pm on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230, where a funeral service will begin at 1pm. Interment to follow at Blendon Central Cemetery in Westerville, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 9, 2019
