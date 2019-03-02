|
|
Gardner, Evelyn M.
1927 - 2019
Evelyn M. Gardner 92 of Hilliard passed peacefully on March 1, 2019 at Sunrise of Dublin with her daughters by her side. Born February 3, 1927 to Eva and William Laub of Dayton, OH. A graduate of Otterbein University with a degree in Music, Evelyn had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in her church choirs for many years. A "stay at home" mom, Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished time with family and friends. She was an avid collector of Precious Moments, a lover of chocolate, and a great baker of sugar cookies loved by her grandkids. Evelyn's sweet smile and kind spirit will be missed by all. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Ron Gardner, to whom she was married for over 50 years; her parents, brother Earl (Fran) Ekhart; and sister Lil (Bob) Smith. Evelyn is survived by her daughters Kim (Rodd) Masteller of Canal Winchester; Jennifer (Tom) Gasbarre of Downingtown, PA; grandchildren Matthew and Mallory Gasbarre. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Evelyn's name to the of Central Ohio. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise of Dublin and Capital City Hospice, especially Lilly and Sharon, for the special care they gave Evelyn. Tidd Family Funeral Home Hilliard, OH assisted the family with arrangements. There will be no services, but online condolences can be left for the family at tiddfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019