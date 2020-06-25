Johnson, Evelyn M.
1929 - 2020
Evelyn M. Johnson, age 90, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Brookdale Pinnacle. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert, son Larry Johnson, grandson Robert Michael Johnson, Jr., a brother and sister. Evelyn is survived by her sons, Robert (Vicki), James, Garry (Margie) Johnson; 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren. She was a member of Jackson Chapel UMC. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery with Pastor Anita Richter officiating. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Evelyn's online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Columbus Cancer Clinic, 1699 W. Mound St., Columbus, OH 43223 or Jackson Chapel UMC, 4473 Jackson Pike, Grove City, OH 43123.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.