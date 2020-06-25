Evelyn M. Johnson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnson, Evelyn M.
1929 - 2020
Evelyn M. Johnson, age 90, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Brookdale Pinnacle. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert, son Larry Johnson, grandson Robert Michael Johnson, Jr., a brother and sister. Evelyn is survived by her sons, Robert (Vicki), James, Garry (Margie) Johnson; 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren. She was a member of Jackson Chapel UMC. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Sunset Cemetery with Pastor Anita Richter officiating. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Evelyn's online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Columbus Cancer Clinic, 1699 W. Mound St., Columbus, OH 43223 or Jackson Chapel UMC, 4473 Jackson Pike, Grove City, OH 43123.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved