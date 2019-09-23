|
Messina, Evelyn
1918 - 2019
Evelyn Ann Messina, passed away peacefully at the age of 101 on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Willow Brook Christian Village, Delaware, Ohio surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband Edmund John Messina, parents, her three brothers and four sisters, their spouses and many other beloved family members. She is survived by daughter, Joan Manter and son-in-law, Fred; son, Edmund, Jr and daughter-in-law, Jayne; grandchildren, Kristen (Ben), Greg (Jenny), Dan( Jodie), Jill (Kyle) and Marc (Jessica); great grandchildren, Natalie, Nathan, Scott, Iris and Luca; nieces and other family members and friends. We are in deep gratitude to all the staff and dear friends at the Centrum and Cherith at Willow Brook Christian Village for their love, care and support to Evelyn and her family during the last five years. We also thank St. Mary Catholic Church and Heartland Hospice for their devotion, fellowship and care to Evelyn. The family will receive friends from 10-11:30AM, where a memorial service will follow at 11:30AM at Schoedinger-Worthington, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Memorial contributions may be made to Willow Brook Christian Village, 100 Willow Brook Way South, Delaware, Ohio 43105 or to St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 East William Street, Delaware, Ohio 43105. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019