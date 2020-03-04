|
|
Parsons, Evelyn
1967 - 2020
Evelyn M. Parsons, age 52, of Columbus, passed away on March 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born on April 18, 1967 to Joseph and Jacqueline (Berry) Diefenbach in Columbus, OH. Along with her mother, Evelyn is survived by her children, Scott (LyRie) Parsons, Amber (David) Manning, Dusty (Lacey) Castle, Coty Castle and Travis Castle; grandchildren, Nevaeh Parsons, Cali Parsons, Maddi-Jo Parsons, Caiden Castle, Grayson Castle, Gabe Castle, Gavin Castle and David Manning; and husband, Carl Castle. Preceded in death by her father. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Newcomer Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020