Evelyn Poole
1925 - 2020
Poole, Evelyn
1925 - 2020
Evelyn A. (Stewart) Poole, age 94. Passed away May 14, 2020. Friends may call 10A.M. Friday, May 22 at the SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 East State Street, where a private service will be held 11A.M. Friday, May 22. Bishop Timothy Clarke officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Evelyn Poole.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
