Reiss, Evelyn
1927 - 2020
Evelyn M. Reiss, age 93, of Pickerington, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Inn at Winchester Trail. Born May 24, 1927 in Youngstown to the late Orville R. and Margaret S. (Stillwagon) Whittenberger, she was a graduate of Youngstown High School South and the Youngstown Hospital School of Nursing. She was retired as an RN from Grant Medical Center, and was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Los Amigos, and Pickerington Seniors. She was preceded in death by her husband Adam G. Reiss in 2008, son Joseph Reiss, brother James Whittenberger and sister Elaine DeShields. She is survived by her children, Michael (Theresa) Reiss, Lore City, OH, Janet (Gary) Armentrout, Canal Winchester, Ann (Gary) Sholl, Amanda, Meg (Doug) Worrall, Columbus, Amy (Frank) Monaco, Upper Arlington; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy Whittenberger, Texas; nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30am Wednesday, Dec. 9 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, with Fr. James Klima, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Violet Cemetery. Masks are required in the church and social distancing must be observed. Friends who wish may contribute to Capital City Hospice www.capitalcityhospice.com
\donate in her memory. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com