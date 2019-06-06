The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Evelyn Rhine Obituary
Rhine, Evelyn
1934 - 2019
Evelyn Polus Kerr Rhine, age 85, currently of Akron, previously of Upper Arlington, passed away June 1, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Evelyn was born and raised in Columbus, daughter of the late Roy and Mina Polus. Also preceded in death by her former husbands William Kerr and Edward Rhine. Evelyn graduated from Hilliard High School, Class of 1952. Throughout her career, Evelyn worked with Jeffrey Manufacturing, Hi Fi Gasoline, Buckeye Federal Savings Bank, and H & R Block. In addition, Evelyn volunteered at the Discovery Shop, Riverside Methodist Hospital, and Maggies Mission Dog and Horse Rescue in Akron. She will be greatly missed by her loving daughters, Marilyn (John) Smith and Ellen (Mark Marchok) Kerr; grandchildren, Danna (Enoc) Colón and Devin Smith; great granddaughter, Amya Colón; the Marchok family of friends; and other extended family members and dear friends. Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. Tuesday, June 10, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will receive friends from 4-7 P.M. Monday. Pastor Tim Lee officiating. Interment Sunset Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Akron, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Maggies Mission Dog and Horse Rescue, P.O. Box 345, Sharon Center, Ohio 44274, Cleveland Clinic Hospice, c/o Philanthropy Institute, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, Ohio 44193, or Community Hospice and Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, Florida 32257. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 7, 2019
