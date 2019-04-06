Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St John XXIII Parish
5170 Winchester Southern Road
Canal Winchester, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Schiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Schiller


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Schiller Obituary
Schiller, Evelyn
1922 - 2019
Evelyn J. Schiller, age 96, of Canal Winchester, died April 4, 2019. She was born October 16, 1922 in Chicago, Illinois to that late Emanuel and Josephine Kraus. Evelyn was a member of St John XXIII Parish and belonged to the Canal Winchester and Groveport Senior Centers, the Red Hats Society and the Forever Young Club at St. Mary Church. She volunteered on Grant's Member Service Board and loved to travel, read and play cards. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. Preceded in death by her husband, George; Evelyn is survived by her sons, George "Buddy" Schiller III and Keith (Kathie) Schiller; granddaughters, Kristy Schiller and Brittani Schiller; step-grandson, Christopher (Amy) Brown; step-granddaughters, Dana Wolfe and Danielle Wolfe; great-granddaughter, Evelyn "Evie"; 4 step-great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Wrobel; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends may visit 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110. A funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St John XXIII Parish with Fr. Brian O'Connor officiating, 5170 Winchester Southern Road, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110. Burial to follow at Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may donate to the church in Evelyn's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now