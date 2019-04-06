|
Schiller, Evelyn
1922 - 2019
Evelyn J. Schiller, age 96, of Canal Winchester, died April 4, 2019. She was born October 16, 1922 in Chicago, Illinois to that late Emanuel and Josephine Kraus. Evelyn was a member of St John XXIII Parish and belonged to the Canal Winchester and Groveport Senior Centers, the Red Hats Society and the Forever Young Club at St. Mary Church. She volunteered on Grant's Member Service Board and loved to travel, read and play cards. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. Preceded in death by her husband, George; Evelyn is survived by her sons, George "Buddy" Schiller III and Keith (Kathie) Schiller; granddaughters, Kristy Schiller and Brittani Schiller; step-grandson, Christopher (Amy) Brown; step-granddaughters, Dana Wolfe and Danielle Wolfe; great-granddaughter, Evelyn "Evie"; 4 step-great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Wrobel; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends may visit 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110. A funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St John XXIII Parish with Fr. Brian O'Connor officiating, 5170 Winchester Southern Road, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110. Burial to follow at Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may donate to the church in Evelyn's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019