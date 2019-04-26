Sterr (Settles), Evelyn

1931 - 2019

Evelyn (Settles) Sterr, 87, of Columbus, went home to be with her precious Savior and beloved husband just after midnight on April 26, 2019, at home with family. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Fredrick (Freddie) C. Sterr, her two sons Fredrick C. (Chuck) Sterr, Jr. and David J. Sterr, great-granddaughter Briar Freeman, son-in-law Ronald "Ronnie" Green and several other relatives. She was a beloved sister, sister-in-law, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend! Evelyn was born October 4, 1931, to the late William and Gladys (Hatfield) Settles. She married her beloved Freddie February 23, 1952. Evelyn is survived by her two daughters, Gladys Green of Columbus and Mary (Ike) Freeman of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Nicholas (April) Green, Patrick Green (girlfriend Missy Riley) all of Columbus, Christopher (Kadie) Freeman of Wales, Michigan, Brittney (Nathan) Nulph of Taylors, South Carolina, Mandy (Ryan) Conkel of Commercial Point and Brandy Sterr (boyfriend, Ken Fouch) of Columbus. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much, Brayden and Brantly Conkle, Wyatt Fouch, Waverly and Moira Freeman and soon to be born Baily Conkel and Elliot Nulph. She is also survived by several brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Wednesday, May 1 from 12-2PM, where service will be held at 2PM. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary