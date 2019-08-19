|
|
Maxwell, Evelyn V.
1923 - 2019
Evelyn Virginia Maxwell "Shorty", age 96, longtime resident of Columbus, Ohio in Clintonville, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. She passed peacefully surrounded by family at her home. Evelyn was born January 21, 1923 to the late William and Lula Gorey. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 50+ years James H. Maxwell Jr., brothers Wilbur and Robert Gorey, sisters Betty Mullins, Marian Hurst and Florence Gorey and son-in-law Robert Ylitalo, as well as all of her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Evelyn was a 75 year member of Eastern Star. She was initiated into the R.T. King Chapter, at one point R.T. King formed Beacon Chapter #593 then Grove City Chapter #502. Evelyn was a stay at home mom until her children were in school. She then worked at downtown Lazarus for 21 years. Evelyn will be deeply missed by her children, Carol Ylitalo of Lewis Center, Ohio, Michael (Debbie) Maxwell of Hilliard, Ohio and Deborah Maxwell of Carrollton, Texas; grandchildren, Keith Rubadue, Michelle Rasor, Heather Balliet Peterson and Christopher Balliet; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Sarah, Colin Rubadue, Allison and Daniel Rasor; and numerous nieces and nephews. She'll be missed by her loving dogs, Angel and Harley. The family will receive friends from 5-8pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. There will be an Eastern Star Memorial Service at 7:45pm. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Friday, August 23, 2019 with Father Kevin Lutz presiding at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, burial at Union Cemetery will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019