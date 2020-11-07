Wiley, Evelyn
1934 - 2020
Evelyn Wiley, age 86, of Columbus, Ohio, passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born on Wednesday, March 21,1934 in Salyersville, Kentucky she graduated from Salyersville High School with the class of 1952. She married the love of her life, Eugene F. Wiley, on November 13,1954 and was happily married for 65 years until his death in 2019. She was preceded onto Glory by her parents Lee (1967) and Sara (Arnett, 1982) Martin, brother Francis L. Martin (1969), sisters Norma J. Martin (1931), Janice C. Martin Reed (1956) and Iris F. Martin (2009), her father- and mother-in-law Frank (1982) and Susie (Whitaker 1974) Wiley and brother-in-law Glenn Wiley (2004). Evelyn was a faithful and devout Christian who was a member and served in many roles including Sunday School teacher at the Southwood Church of Christ until its closure and then attended the Benfield Christian Church as long as she was able. She was a tremendous prayer warrior and served as a caregiver to so many over the years. She volunteered as a cook at the Round Lake Christian Camp for many years as well. She enjoyed helping prepare meals at her church including Easter Sunrise Breakfast, Chili after Christmas Caroling and meals for the families and friends after funeral services. She loved reading, puzzles, gardening, cooking and volunteering. Among her favorite volunteer activities were working with many programs at Southwood Elementary where she loved fixing hot chocolate for the Safety Patrol on cold mornings. She and Eugene were fixtures working the concession stands at South High School basketball and football games from the mid 70's until the mid 80's. She enjoyed family camping trips and vacations, travelling back "down home" to Kentucky to reunite with her adored in-laws, and Christmas and Easter holidays. Things she did not enjoy were flying, and being called by her given first name which we will not be mentioning here. Left behind to cherish her memory are son, Gene Keith Wiley of Columbus; son, Craig Michael and daughter-in-law, Lara (Ellis) Wiley of Galloway; daughter, Lori Jan and son-in-law, Bryan Humphrey of Heath; daughter, Beth Suzanne and son-in-law, Richard Romonosky of Columbus. Her nine grandchildren, Sara (Alan) Moore, Allison (J.D.) Arney, Jennifer Wiley, Ashton Wiley, Zachary (Anthony) Humphrey, Chelsea (Jameson) Keener, Camille Humphrey, Rachel Romonosky, Rebeka Romonosky; and four great-grandchildren, Campbell Moore, Kendall Moore, Carter Arney and Max Arney will always remember the times they shared and lessons learned from her. Her beloved in-laws remaining here are Madeline (James) Craft of Michigan, Bobby Ralph (Betty) Wiley of Georgia, Shirley (Billy) Shuman of Georgia, Burns (Janet) Wiley of Ohio, and Velma (Owens) Wiley of Michigan. She dearly loved their yearly reunions and looked forward to them. She also leaves behind very dear friends Alan and Lois Mann. She was a Christian, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend. She has fought the good fight, she has finished the race, She has kept the faith. Well done good and faithful servant, enter thou into the joy of thy Lord. The family would like to thank the staff of Capital City Hospice for their tremendous loving care provided in Evelyn's final days. In lieu of flowers, we request that you honor her memory by making a donation to the Benfield Christian Church, Capital City Hospice or donating and/or volunteering to the charity of your choice
. Family will receive friends, Wednesday, November 11 2020 from 10:30am-12:30pm at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207, where the service will be held immediately following with Pastor Steve Sherrod officiating (service will be live streaming on Evelyn's tribute page at www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
) Interment to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester. To sign and view Evelyn's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
.