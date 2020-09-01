1/1
Everene Rutledge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rutledge, Everene
Everene Rutledge; age 77; passed on August 28, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Sam and Rosa Williams. Survived by husband, Donald Rutledge; daughter, Lisa Turner, and granddaughter Lauren Turner other relatives and many friends. 9am Walk-Thru Visitation followed by 10am Funeral Service on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 720 Mt. Vernon Avenue. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Lori Diaz, Director. Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Affinity Memorial Chapel
1166 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43206
614-427-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved