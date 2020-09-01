Rutledge, Everene
Everene Rutledge; age 77; passed on August 28, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Sam and Rosa Williams. Survived by husband, Donald Rutledge; daughter, Lisa Turner, and granddaughter Lauren Turner other relatives and many friends. 9am Walk-Thru Visitation followed by 10am Funeral Service on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 720 Mt. Vernon Avenue. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate.